One year later, an Olympian's lost cane found in Findlay and returned

It's a Christmas gift 87 year old Weldy Olson won't forget.

"Yes, well a perfect Christmas gift," said Weldy Olson.

In December of 2018 Olson went to Lowe's and forgot his cane in the shopping cart. It's not just any old cane. It was a gift from his son. It had his name and the years he played in the Olympics on it. Olson is an Olympic men's hockey silver and gold medalist. He reported the missing cane to the Findlay police department. His son had another cane made because they thought he'd never get it back.

Two days before this Christmas he got a call from the police saying they found it. A man saw the cane in the back of a car window parked next to him in Walmart's parking lot.

"Very very nice to get it back," said Olson.

Olson says he doesn't plan to press any charges against the person who took his cane.

