So what will it be? Enzi, Azizi, Jaali, Mosi, Bash or Reggie?

The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan is holding a contest to name their new black rhino calf.

All you have to do is CLICK HERE and donate $5.

All donations will go toward developing the zoo's animal health program

The naming contest ends Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. and the name will be announced Thursday, January 9.