Students weigh-in on the military conflict in Iran

If you have a teenager who is active on social media, they've seen a few of these WWIII memes.

"I know alot of people are making them because they are either scared of what's going to happen, or they really don't know how to deal with it any other way than laughter," says Waite senior Benicio Bonea.

The military conflict in Iran has sparked a lot of conversations among young people, and their preferred platform of expression is social media.

"Me, myself, I plan on joining the Marines so when I think of this whole conflict I think about it differently because that could be me getting deployed," said Tommy Williams, also a Waite senior.

"When it comes to something like war and it becomes very real, they are not as desensitized at all. They would hate it if I said it to their faces, but they are scared kids right now. About something very large and something very scary which makes them no different than kids that were in high school in 1940," said Waite social studies teacher, Joe Boyle, before pulling out a Waite High School yearbook from the WWII era. "The things are kids are seeing right now about the Iran situation are not a whole lot different than the things you would of found in the 1939 Waite school newspaper about whats going on between Germany and Poland. Are we going to get sucked into this, is there going to be a draft, are we going to have to go to war - it's really the same concerns you see time and time again throughout history. This is just our turn."