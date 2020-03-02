Young Republicans looking to turn the tide in Lucas County politics

It's widely known that Lucas County is a Democratic stronghold. However, a new group of Young Republicans is ready for the tall task of changing that.

"I think young people are the future of this community, of this county, of the city of Toledo and its suburbs, so I think it's a unique perspective, especially in a city like Toledo, which in many ways is kinda an old boys club when it comes to politics, especially on the Democratic side, frankly," John Culling said.

Culling is the spokesman for the Lucas County Young Republicans. And he said the group is growing; there were 40 to 50 people at the State of the Union watch party.

"There's a lot of work to be done," Culling said. "We haven't elected a lot of countywide officials in Lucas County for a long time. We're not delusional that we're going to run a slate of candidates and take over in 2020."

As Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz makes his pitch supporting the proposed income tax increase with Issue 1, the Young Republicans are hoping the plan's luck runs out on St. Patrick's Day.

"We see a tax increase proposal that is being sold as for roads when the vast majority of it goes to other pet projects," Culling said.

The goal of the group is to keep growing by recruiting Republicans under 40-years old, see what they're looking for in a community, and then see if that turns into a changing tide in Lucas County.

"We have no right to complain about Democrat-run Lucas County if we're not willing to stand up and speak out against some of the policies we see as destructive to the city," Culling said.