Young brothers killed in Mo. crash after taking grandmother’s car for ride

A 7-year-old Missouri boy and his younger brother crashed their grandmother’s car after taking the keys, killing both of them, the state highway patrol says.

The two boys took the keys to their grandmother’s vehicle Friday afternoon in Jackson County, Missouri, KCTV reports. The 7-year-old drove around the property before continuing onto a nearby road.

At some point, the 7-year-old lost control of the car while speeding, according to KCTV. The car left the road on the right-hand side, hit the ground and went airborne. It hit a guardrail, a guywire and a tree before coming to rest on its roof, the crash report said.

The car then caught fire.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene, and their families have been notified. Their names have not been released, but they were from Independence.

Neither boy was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The incident is under investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol Major Crash Team, KSHB reports.

