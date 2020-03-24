Ziebart offering free antibacterial cleaning for cars of first responders, medical personnel

A Sylvania Township business is giving back to those working on the front lines to fight the coronavirus.

Ziebart on Holland-Sylvania is offering free antibacterial car cleanings for first responders and medical personnel.

Customers will pull into the parking lot and an employee wearing a mask and gloves will come out and disinfect all the areas that are touched, including the steering wheel and door handles. The process takes about 10-15 minutes.

“These people are out here doing their jobs, they aren’t people with jobs that can stay home," Bob Bonds, Ziebart co-owner, said. "Knowing their vehicle is sanitized, it’s one less thing they have to worry about bringing home to the family.”

Ziebart plans to offer the free service until the coronavirus pandemic ends.

The Germ Defender service is available to everyone and typically costs $85-90, depending upon the size of the vehicle.