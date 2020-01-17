Zion UMC to offer electronics recycling day

Zion United Methodist Church in Whitehouse will host its 3rd Annual Electronics Recycling Day on Saturday, 1/18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the church parking lot. The event is free and open to the public. Zion is located at 10926 Maumee Street in Whitehouse. All are invited to come and dispose of their unwanted electronic devices in an environmentally responsible way. More information can be found on Zion's web site: www.zionumcwhitehouse.org.

Among the devices that can be disposed of are computers, servers, monitors, displays, networking hardware, cell phones & PDAs, stereo equipment, printers, scanners, projectors, speakers, memory, cameras & camcorders, keyboards & mice, video game consoles, storage devices, and flash drives. Household batteries in Ziplock bags will also be accepted. (Unfortunately, televisions of any kind, CRT Monitors, refrigerators, dehumidifiers, light bulbs, or household appliances cannot be accepted.)

Recycle IT USA Toledo will collect the devices and deliver them to their sorting station. The components will be disassembled, with care being taken to destroy any data on the devices.

After the data is rendered completely unreadable, the metals, plastics and other materials are sorted. Electronic devices contain mercury, lead and other harmful materials that can poison the soil, water and air if burned or buried in a landfill. Recycle IT strives to be a zero-landfill company and avoid incineration.

Zion's Electronics Recycling Day is in keeping with United Methodist beliefs about care of the earth. The UMC believes that all of creation is God's. It supports and encourages policies and activities that facilitate the safe processing of toxic waste, provide appropriate recycling opportunities, and reduce municipal waste.