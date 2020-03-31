29K coronavirus tests in Ohio, confirmed cases climb to 2,199

COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,199 in Ohio Tuesday, with the state reporting 55 deaths.

In Governor Mike DeWine's daily address, it was reported that 29,191 people have been tested in Ohio for coronavirus.

Of the confirmed cases, 429 of them were health care workers.

Cases range in age from 99 years old to under one year old.

Lucas County cases increased to 133. Other cases in northwest Ohio: Wood (15), Hancock (5), Defiance (5), Erie (5), Sandusky (4), Huron (4), Seneca (3), Fulton (2), Ottawa (2), Wyandot (2).

DeWine said the state is working independently to access more ventilators and is creating an inventory of ventilators, including not only those in medical facilities, but in storage and in warehouses, as well. Private citizens are exempt from the order. Administrators are expected to declare their inventory online. CPAP and EPAP machines, treatment masks and tubing are included in the inventory requirement.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that the state's vendors were adding 180 more people to handle unemployment phone calls, as well as added capacity for online applications. He added that the stated had handled twice as many people in the past two weeks as system had handled in the past two years.

When Gov. DeWine was asked if the stay-at-home order will be extended past April 6th, he responded that he had "given every signal" that he will extend it.