Personnel records released for Toledo officers involved in protest incident

We're getting a better understanding of the discipline record of the two Toledo police officers now on desk duty after incidents during protests at the end of May.

One of the officers has received two suspensions, each of double-digit days.

There is some really glowing praise in the personnel files. One of the officers even locating a potential terrorist but now both are under the microscope for their actions.

A helmet throwing incident by officer Melvin Russell is one of the instances Toledo police will closely examine as they look into the use of force on May 30th as protests popped up through Toledo.

Toledo police placed officers Russell and Jeffery Breeze on desk duty for now. They cannot use a city vehicle and may not carry a firearm according to city memos. These officers have faced discipline in the past.

Officer Breeze has received two major suspensions. Last year the department suspended him 28 days for abuse of authority, neglect of duty and demeanor. 10 days were served as the other 18 were deferred for 3 years.

In 2018 he was suspended 10 days for a violation of detainee safety. 3 days were served as the other 7 deferred. His records also show one verbal reprimand and three instances where he received "counseling."

Officer Russell's file shows both discipline and praise. The department suspended Russell for 5 days in 2018 for conduct unbecoming an officer. 4 of those days deferred. Russell has received 3 verbal and 1 written reprimand along with one instance of counseling.

There is plenty of praise in the Russell file including from the federal Terrorist Screening Center. A letter thanks Russell for a 2011 incident where he "allowed the TSC to determine that the encountered individual was in fact a 'positive match' to a known or suspected terrorist."

He was also praised in 2012 for helping an elderly, disoriented woman. In 2018 he even received a handwritten note from Chief George Kral for his handling of someone who was distraught following a traffic stop.

The personnel files do not list the specifics on these instances where the officers were suspended.