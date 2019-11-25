Three seriously ill puppies making a remarkable recovery

An amazing update on three seriously ill puppies. We first brought you their story Friday. They've made a remarkable recovery since then.

They were found in Toledo covered in fleas, extremely thin and one of them had Parvo. Parvo is a highly contagious, and often deadly disease. They were taken in by The Lucas County Pit Crew.

They were treated at West Toledo Animal Hospital and all three are now in foster homes.

The female is named Faith, and she is in one home. The boys are named Honor and Courage, and they are together in another foster home.

They will all eventually be up for adoption.

