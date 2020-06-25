Protest at Toledo market after social media controversy

Backlash continues in the community over comments made on Facebook by the owner of a local market. People protested at the Monnettes' Market on Reynolds Thursday night. The store closed its doors early because of it.

Several dozen people were on hand. They say the owner's apology isn't enough and they're calling for a boycott. Linwood Beale says it was important for him to be part of the protest.

"We're not sharing a divisive message. We are here with a message of unity, and if you can't include us, we can never be one," said Beale.

The protest was in response to comments made by owner John Monnette in May about the Black Lives Matter movement and police reform. Monnette apologized, but protesters say it is too little too late.

The other two Monnettes Markets in Toledo are independently owned by members of the family. The owners of the other two markets came out with messages this week denouncing what John wrote.

The protest was organized by Hi Frequency Ohio, and leaders are asking people to boycott all three markets. However, they add that they would like to sit down and talk with the Monnette family.

John Monnette told us earlier this week he was stepping down as CEO of the market on Reynolds

