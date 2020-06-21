59 holes of golf for a great cause

Robert Robinson is fan of marathons. That is marathons involving golf. He spends a week each summer at the Marathon Classic in Sylvania and he also spends a weekend each summer playing a marathon of golf.

This year the 59-year-old is calling it 59 for 59. He's playing 59 holes this weekend raising money for the Aurora Project. Thanks to pledges his score on each hole will be tied to a donation. For example a par is worth $5 and a birdie is worth $10.

The 59 hole weekend is spread out at four courses around the area and will finish up Sunday afternoon at Heather Downs Country Club.

Aurora Project, Inc. is a comprehensive housing and life skills program that empowers homeless women and their children to achieve self sufficiency and independence by providing resources and learning opportunities in a supportive and safe environment. The non-profit organization is hosting an outing at Toledo Country Club Monday September 28th.

