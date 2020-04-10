Cardinal Stritch senior earns Evans Scholarship

Brandon Burks is one busy student, caddie, basketball player and volunteer, you get the idea.

The senior at Cardinal Stritch isn't the type who's not active. He has averaged more than 40 rounds as a caddie at Inverness Club the past three summers, he's also an all-conference basketball player at Cardinal Stritch, he's a member of many clubs, he's volunteered his time with non-profit organizations and on top of all that, he moved to his dad's house after he suffered a heart attack ten months ago.

Brandon also has a 4.06 GPA which is 15th in his class.

With this resume he spent many late nights applying for scholarships, and one day a dream came true, a letter from the Evans Scholars Foundation.

"It came in the mail, man I was super excited to get it and I called my mom right away, called my brothers, told my dad right away, it's been a really great feeling having the scholarship, working toward it," said Burks.

It covers tuition and housing, a value exceeding $100,000 at Ohio State where Brandon will go to school in the fall.