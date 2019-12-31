A Rocket For Life

When Savage Arena opened in the late 70's Tom Asbury was there, when the Toledo women won the WNIT, Tom was there. In fact he has seen just about everything the past four decades at the arena.

43 years ago he helped a friend of his and he's still at it today.

Tom says, " I want to be a Rocket."

Asbury is an usher and has only missed a handful of games through all of his years. It's a side job he loves. Tom has been retired for 18 years after working at Chrysler in Perrysburg for 33 years.