Anthony Wayne High School's virtual signing day

Wed 12:51 PM, Apr 29, 2020

During the era of COVID-19 you have to improvise and the Anthony Wayne HS athletic department did just that.

They held a virtual signing day via Zoom to honor six student-athletes:

Grace Ellis - Women's Diving
Bowling Green State University

Griffin Cook - Men's Soccer
Ohio Dominican University

Zac Szul - Men's Basketball
Ohio Dominican University

Ainsley Page - Volleyball
Adrian College

Madison Theis - Women's Soccer
University of Indianapolis

Keaton Grabarczyk - Women's Soccer
Kent State University

 