Anthony Wayne High School's virtual signing day

During the era of COVID-19 you have to improvise and the Anthony Wayne HS athletic department did just that.

They held a virtual signing day via Zoom to honor six student-athletes:

Grace Ellis - Women's Diving

Bowling Green State University

Griffin Cook - Men's Soccer

Ohio Dominican University

Zac Szul - Men's Basketball

Ohio Dominican University

Ainsley Page - Volleyball

Adrian College

Madison Theis - Women's Soccer

University of Indianapolis

Keaton Grabarczyk - Women's Soccer

Kent State University