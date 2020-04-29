Anthony Wayne High School's virtual signing day

During the era of COVID-19 you have to improvise and the Anthony Wayne HS athletic department did just that.
They held a virtual signing day via Zoom to honor six student-athletes:
Grace Ellis - Women's Diving
Bowling Green State University
Griffin Cook - Men's Soccer
Ohio Dominican University
Zac Szul - Men's Basketball
Ohio Dominican University
Ainsley Page - Volleyball
Adrian College
Madison Theis - Women's Soccer
University of Indianapolis
Keaton Grabarczyk - Women's Soccer
Kent State University