BG loses at Akron, Toledo takes down Miami

AKRON, Ohio -- Loren Cristian Jackson scored 28 and Akron beat Mid-American Conference -- East leader Bowling Green 74-59 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Cheese had 17 points and made 9 of 10 free throws for the Zips (18-6, 8-3), who entered a game behind the Falcons in conference standings. Xeyrius Williams grabbed 10 rebounds and Channel Banks scored nine points.

Daeqwon Plowden scored 18 points with 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season for Bowling Green (18-7, 9-3), which lost its second straight. Justin Turner added 12 points.

Akron matches up against Central Michigan on the road on Friday. Bowling Green takes on Ball St. on the road on Saturday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Marreon Jackson had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 65-57 on Tuesday night.

Willie Jackson had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Toledo (12-13, 4-8 Mid-American Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Keshaun Saunders added 10 points and six rebounds.

Miami (Ohio) totaled 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Mekhi Lairy had 14 points for the RedHawks (9-15, 2-9), who have lost four straight games. Nike Sibande added 11 points. Isaiah Coleman-Lands had six rebounds.

Dalonte Brown, the RedHawks' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, scored only 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Toledo plays Buffalo at home on Friday. Miami (Ohio) matches up against Northern Illinois at home on Saturday.