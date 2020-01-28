BG wins 7th straight, UT drops 8 of 11

The BGSU men's basketball team defeated Ball State tonight at the Stroh Center by a score of 67-61. The Falcons (16-5 overall) have now won seven-straight MAC games for the first time since 1980. BGSU sits alone at the top of the MAC standings with a 7-1 record.

Junior forward Trey Diggs scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Falcons. Redshirt-junior guard Justin Turner scored all 20 of his points in the second half. Junior forward Daeqwon Plowden finished with seven points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

--------------------------------------------------------

TOLEDO, Ohio - A shorthanded Toledo squad built a double-digit first-half lead but couldn't hold on in an 83-70 setback to Kent State in Savage Arena on Tuesday evening.

Junior Marreon Jackson led three Rockets in double figures with 25 points to go along with a game-high seven assists. Seniors Luke Knapke (17 pts., 10 reb.) and Willie Jackson (12 pts., 12 reb.) each tallied double-doubles to help Toledo register a 35-33 advantage on the boards.

Junior Spencer Littleson did not play for Toledo (11-10, 3-5 MAC) due to injury.

Kent State (15-6, 5-3 MAC) was paced offensively by the senior trio of Troy Simons (25 pts.), Antonio Williams (21 pts.) and Danny Pippen (16 pts., 10 reb.).

"I knew Kent State would make a run at us because they're a talented team," Head Coach Tod Kowalczyk said. "They have four good seniors, and they weren't just going to roll over. They made a run, and we just didn't respond like we should have."

Toledo shot 45.9 percent from the field and 30.8 percent (8-of-26) from three-point range, while the Golden Flashes posted a 45.5 shooting mark and were 9-of-22 (40.9 percent) beyond the three-point arc. Kent State held a decided advantage at the charity stripe, converting 24-of-30 attempts compared to the Rockets' 6-of-8 totals.

Toledo started quickly and led 18-4 less than six minutes into the game. The Rockets increased their lead to 31-10 at the 7:29 mark, but Kent State closed the half with a 22-4 spurt to trail by only three at halftime.

"Our start of the game was tremendous with how we defended and pushed it in transition," Kowalczyk said. "That lead evaporated after we had some live ball turnovers and missed layups that led to Kent State scoring in transition. We regrouped at halftime and competed but then they started to get it going later in the second half."

The early stages of the second half was evenly played until the Golden Flashes took a 60-49 advantage with 8:34 to play thanks to a 7-0 burst.

The Rockets committed 14 turnovers compared to Kent State's seven miscues leading to a 24-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

Toledo returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 1 when it travels to Ypsilanti, Mich. to face Eastern Michigan. Tip-off time at the Convocation Center is set for 2:00 p.m.

