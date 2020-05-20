BGSU baseball alums come back to support program

BOWLING GREEN - They came by the car load from all over - Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, northwest Ohio, and parts of Michigan. Bowling Green State University baseball alums traveled back to their college campus to show support for the current team.

This past Friday the university eliminated the program, effective immediately. Wednesday morning, the players and coached cleared out their lockers. As they did the alums congregated outside the locker room in a unified show of support. On top of that, a campaign is underway to revive the program. If interested you can contact the fundraisers at savebgsubaseball1@gmail.com