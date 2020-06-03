BGSU's Schmitz steps down as head baseball coach, Hallock promoted

From BGSU athletics:

Bowling Green, Ohio – On the heels of the reinstatement of the Bowling Green State University baseball team, Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger has announced changes to the baseball coaching staff.

Danny Schmitz, who has been the head coach of the BGSU baseball program for 30 years, will remain in an advisory role, working to cultivate alumni relationships. Kyle Hallock, who began as an assistant coach for the Falcons in Sept. of 2018, has been named the interim head coach. Ryan Shay, a former Falcon baseball player and six-year assistant coach, remains an assistant coach for BGSU.

“We are extremely thankful for Danny’s 30 years of service to BGSU,” Moosbrugger said. “He is the longest tenured coach in the history of the BGSU Athletics Department and his legacy is unmatched. Danny was my coach at BGSU and he gave me an opportunity to play Division I baseball.”

A three-time MAC Coach of the Year, Schmitz delivered seven conference championships (regular season or tournament) and was the Mid-American Conference’s active leader in all-time wins. His teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament three times – in 1998, 1999 and 2013. The Falcons won four MAC regular season titles and seven division championships in his tenure.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Andy Tracy and everyone involved with the process of reinstating BGSU Baseball,” Schmitz said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the collective effort and I’m thrilled to no end that the baseball family came together. Their efforts were truly remarkable.

“I am so thankful for 30 incredible years as head baseball coach at BGSU. I am going out on my own terms and fully trust the staff that is in place. This program has new life, and I think it’s time for a new direction. I am not leaving Bowling Green. I am excited to be staying on at BGSU and will help the department and baseball program in any way that I can. I am excited to see the baseball program thrive for years to come. Go Falcons!”

Hallock, named Interim Head Coach, is no stranger to the MAC, having played at Kent State from 2008-11. He won four consecutive MAC championships and played in three NCAA regionals. He had a successful minor league pitching career before transitioning to the coaching profession. He spent four years as the pitching coach at Malone University before coming to BGSU. In one year at Bowling Green, the BGSU staff ranked in the top five in the league in ERA and fewest hits allowed. Bowling Green was second in the league in total runs allowed.

