Back Home Wasn't the Plan

The Dayton Flyers blew away expectations this season on their way a season ending ranking of three in the Associated Press poll and that included one first place vote.

Riding a 20 game winning streak it all changed very quickly last week in Brooklyn where the team was preparing for the A-10 Tournament. Not only was that canceled but also the NCAA Tournament. A once in a lifetime pandemic ended a once in a lifetime run for the Flyers.

"It's been a roller coaster," said Drew Swerlein.

The walk-on guard from Perrysburg made the team in October, and hasn't, in a sense, caught his breathe since.

That is until now, Drew is back home in Perrysburg at a time many expected Dayton to be in Cleveland as a one seed. That means they would have opened the tournament tomorrow, with a workout today. Instead Drew and his teammates are all trying not to dwell on what could have been for UD.