Basketball Friday Top 30 Boys and Girls Watch Lists

After consulting with area coaches, 13abc Action Sports compiled the following lists of the Top 30 boys and Top 30 girls that will contend for First Team All-Basketball Friday.
We will narrow the list down to 10 and then the final five in the coming weeks.
The five boys and five girls deemed First Team All-BBF will be recognized during the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday on Friday March 13th.
Boys Top 30
A.J. Adams – Findlay
Avondre Reed – Fostoria
Ben Morrison – Rossford
CamRon Gaston – Rossford
Carter Burdue – Liberty Center
Cole McWhinnie – Toledo Christian
Da’Sean Nelson - Rogers
David Walker – Maumee
Delon Lear – Woodward
Denzel Stuart – Springfield
Elijah Zimmermann – Archbold
Feisal Crumby – St. Francis
Frank Waganfeald – Clay
Graeme Jacoby - Pettisville
Grant Pahl – Southview
J.R. Lumsden – Maumee Valley
Jac Alexander – Oak Harbor
Jackson Sizemore - Perrysburg
Jamiya Neal – Rogers
Jaquan Pack – Scott
Jhaiden Wilson – Cardinal Stritch
Joey Holifield – Cardinal Stritch
Joey Liedel – Erie Mason
Ketaan Wyatt- Rogers
Levi Gazarek – North Baltimore
Mason Loeffler – Evergreen
Nate Brighton – Evergreen
Sean Craig – Northview
Ty Wyman- Blissfield
Zach Szul – Anthony Wayne
Just on the outside:
Aric McCrimmon – Bowsher
Brady Lichtenberg – St. John’s
Connor Penrod - Wauseon
Curtis Jackson - Rogers
Dashad Floyd - Start
Demond Marks – Northwood
Deon Key – Springfield
Dominique Cole – Central Catholic
Elijah Kimmons – Springfield
Ethan Dewese – Rossford
Jayden Sims – Emmanuel Christian
Josh Dzierwa – Otsego
Kendal Marshall – Central Catholic
Noah Keifer – Otsego
Sean Brock – Wauseon
Stephen Coleman – Rogers
Theo Hernandez - Gibsonburg
Trevor Wensink – Toledo Christian
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Girls Top 30
Alasia Easley – Start
Brooklyn Baptista – Fremont Ross
Brooklyn Green – Delta
Brooklyn Thrash – Elmwood
Brynne Limes - Otsego
Caitlyn Elseser – Liberty-Benton
Casey Santoro - Bellevue
Cierra Harris - Southview
Charnae Merrell – Southview
Gabby Whitzel – St. Ursula
Jamie Schmeltz – Eastwood
Grace VanSlooten – Notre Dame
Jayden Moore - Margaretta
Madison Royal-Davis – Toledo Christian
Sammi Mikonowicz – Rossford
Shae Pedroza – Napoleon
Logen Love – Rogers
Kacee Baumhower –Northview
Kara Stutzman – Blissfield
Kate Ellis – Central Catholic
Kaylee Brodine – Findlay
Kylie Griggs - Perrysburg
Madison McCoy – Erie Mason
Mia Rose – Springfield
Olivia Henneman-Dallape – Clay
Olivia Sims – Notre Dame
Sam Schofield – Anthony Wayne
Sophia Eli – Oak Harbor
Taylor Strock - Napoleon
Trista Fruchey – Fayette
Just on the outside:
Aaliyah Armstrong – Scott
Abbie Westmeyer – Ottawa Hills
Alysia Lawson – Bowsher
Aricka Lutz – Swanton
Aubrey Haas – Eastwood
Brynn Brown – Maumee
Caely Ressler – Napoleon
Chloe Crawford – Central Catholic
Halle Barnett – Southview
Hannah Smoyer – Otsego
Hayley St. John – Lake
Lizzie Liedel – Erie Mason
Marisa Seiler – Wauseon
Randi Wilson – Northwood
Rhegyn Blood – Whitmer
Sydney Zirkle - Wauseon