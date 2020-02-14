Basketball Friday Top 30 Boys and Girls Watch Lists

After consulting with area coaches, 13abc Action Sports compiled the following lists of the Top 30 boys and Top 30 girls that will contend for First Team All-Basketball Friday.

We will narrow the list down to 10 and then the final five in the coming weeks.

The five boys and five girls deemed First Team All-BBF will be recognized during the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday on Friday March 13th.

Boys Top 30

A.J. Adams – Findlay

Avondre Reed – Fostoria

Ben Morrison – Rossford

CamRon Gaston – Rossford

Carter Burdue – Liberty Center

Cole McWhinnie – Toledo Christian

Da’Sean Nelson - Rogers

David Walker – Maumee

Delon Lear – Woodward

Denzel Stuart – Springfield

Elijah Zimmermann – Archbold

Feisal Crumby – St. Francis

Frank Waganfeald – Clay

Graeme Jacoby - Pettisville

Grant Pahl – Southview

J.R. Lumsden – Maumee Valley

Jac Alexander – Oak Harbor

Jackson Sizemore - Perrysburg

Jamiya Neal – Rogers

Jaquan Pack – Scott

Jhaiden Wilson – Cardinal Stritch

Joey Holifield – Cardinal Stritch

Joey Liedel – Erie Mason

Ketaan Wyatt- Rogers

Levi Gazarek – North Baltimore

Mason Loeffler – Evergreen

Nate Brighton – Evergreen

Sean Craig – Northview

Ty Wyman- Blissfield

Zach Szul – Anthony Wayne

Just on the outside:

Aric McCrimmon – Bowsher

Brady Lichtenberg – St. John’s

Connor Penrod - Wauseon

Curtis Jackson - Rogers

Dashad Floyd - Start

Demond Marks – Northwood

Deon Key – Springfield

Dominique Cole – Central Catholic

Elijah Kimmons – Springfield

Ethan Dewese – Rossford

Jayden Sims – Emmanuel Christian

Josh Dzierwa – Otsego

Kendal Marshall – Central Catholic

Noah Keifer – Otsego

Sean Brock – Wauseon

Stephen Coleman – Rogers

Theo Hernandez - Gibsonburg

Trevor Wensink – Toledo Christian

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Girls Top 30

Alasia Easley – Start

Brooklyn Baptista – Fremont Ross

Brooklyn Green – Delta

Brooklyn Thrash – Elmwood

Brynne Limes - Otsego

Caitlyn Elseser – Liberty-Benton

Casey Santoro - Bellevue

Cierra Harris - Southview

Charnae Merrell – Southview

Gabby Whitzel – St. Ursula

Jamie Schmeltz – Eastwood

Grace VanSlooten – Notre Dame

Jayden Moore - Margaretta

Madison Royal-Davis – Toledo Christian

Sammi Mikonowicz – Rossford

Shae Pedroza – Napoleon

Logen Love – Rogers

Kacee Baumhower –Northview

Kara Stutzman – Blissfield

Kate Ellis – Central Catholic

Kaylee Brodine – Findlay

Kylie Griggs - Perrysburg

Madison McCoy – Erie Mason

Mia Rose – Springfield

Olivia Henneman-Dallape – Clay

Olivia Sims – Notre Dame

Sam Schofield – Anthony Wayne

Sophia Eli – Oak Harbor

Taylor Strock - Napoleon

Trista Fruchey – Fayette

Just on the outside:

Aaliyah Armstrong – Scott

Abbie Westmeyer – Ottawa Hills

Alysia Lawson – Bowsher

Aricka Lutz – Swanton

Aubrey Haas – Eastwood

Brynn Brown – Maumee

Caely Ressler – Napoleon

Chloe Crawford – Central Catholic

Halle Barnett – Southview

Hannah Smoyer – Otsego

Hayley St. John – Lake

Lizzie Liedel – Erie Mason

Marisa Seiler – Wauseon

Randi Wilson – Northwood

Rhegyn Blood – Whitmer

Sydney Zirkle - Wauseon

