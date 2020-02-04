Battle of I-65 takes a hit after UT and BG both lose

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- Dallas Morgan scored a career-high 29 points as Central Michigan beat Bowling Green 92-82 on Tuesday night. David DiLeo added 26 points for the Chippewas.

Kevin McKay had 13 points for Central Michigan (13-8, 6-2 Mid-American Conference). Rob Montgomery added 11 points.

Justin Turner scored a season-high 31 points for the Falcons (17-6, 8-2), whose eight-game winning streak was broken. Trey Diggs added 11 points. Michael Laster had 10 points and six assists.

Central Michigan faces Buffalo on the road on Friday. Bowling Green plays Toledo at home on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Eugene German had 25 points as Northern Illinois narrowly defeated Toledo 66-61 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.

Darius Beane had 11 points for Northern Illinois (14-9, 7-3 Mid-American Conference), which shot 47% (24 of 51). Lacey James added 13 rebounds.

Willie Jackson had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Rockets (11-12, 3-7), who have now lost four straight games. Luke Knapke added 15 points, four assists and three blocks. Marreon Jackson had 14 points and six rebounds.

Northern Illinois matches up against Kent State at home on Friday. Toledo faces Bowling Green on the road on Saturday.