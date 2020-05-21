Bedford's new boys varsity basketball coach

Bedford has a new boys basketball coach and it's someone who knows the program very well. Jordan Bollin takes over after being the named the MVP of the 2005-06 team.

"I'm sure it will be a nostalgic feeling," said Bollin.

He returns to Bedford with five years of experience as the head coach at Dundee. In that span the Vikings were 68-41 with three appearances in the last four district championships. The run also includes four consecutive winning seasons.

"Right now I'm assembling a staff, trying to get some really good people in the program, I don't think one single varsity coach makes a program, I think it's having really good people all the way through that gives these kids a great experience," said Bollin.

