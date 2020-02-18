Communication is very important on the basketball court where teams have to have all five players on the same page. For Elmwood it's a little different, a team led by Head Coach Ty Traxler.

"He (Ty) told all the guys right in front of me, to make sure I know what's going on, not just them," said Senior Forward Nick Weiss.

Nick was born with one ear, but with the help of a hearing aid on his right ear, plus a surgical procedure to widen the canal, he can actually hear better than most people in that one ear.

Combine that great ear with one that is simply an ear lobe made of skin and cartilage from other parts of Nick's body, he can hear about 75% compared to most others.

Nick is about as versatile as you'll find, he can play all five positions and he helps the Royals in so many ways.

"He leads our team in steals, he leads our team in two-point field goal percentage, I think he's third in rebounding, third in assists, third in blocks," said Traxler.

Elmwood finishes the regular season Friday against Fostoria.