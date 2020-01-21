Boys and girls HS basketball highlights and state rankings

Click on the video player to see highlights from the Southview-St. Francis, Whitmer-Rogers, and Delta-Ottawa Hills games.
Below is the latest girls state rankings:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 17-0 150
2, Huber Hts. Wayne 15-1 110
3, Tol. Notre Dame 11-2 105
4, Cols. Watterson 15-0 84
5, Kettering Fairmont 14-1 80
6, Newark 15-2 78
7, Dublin Coffman 14-1 73
8, Pickerington Cent. 11-2 71
9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 16-0 34
10, Massillon Jackson 14-1 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 19. Warren Harding (1) 17.
DIVISION II
1, Circleville (11) 17-0 142
2, Napoleon (1) 16-0 122
3, Bellevue (2) 14-0 121
4, Tol. Rogers 10-2 77
5, Dresden Tri-Valley 14-2 59
6, Vincent Warren 16-1 57
7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 12-3 50
(tie) Thornville Sheridan 14-2 50
9, Plain City Jonathan Alder 12-2 48
10, Beloit W. Branch (1) 12-2 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Shelby 28.
DIVISION III
1, Cols. Africentric (14) 12-2 144
2, Castalia Margaretta (1) 14-1 117
3, Elyria Cath. 14-1 96
4, Sardinia Eastern 16-0 92
5, Berlin Hiland 15-1 83
6, Cardington-Lincoln 14-1 72
7, Wheelersburg 13-1 55
8, Tontogany Otsego 14-0 52
9, Ironton 13-2 41
10, Findlay Liberty-Benton 10-2 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (15) 14-0 150
2, Maria Stein Marion Local 15-1 124
3, Tol. Christian 15-0 85
4, Cin. Country Day 13-1 73
5, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-1 72
6, Minster 12-3 68
7, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14-1 63
8, New Madison Tri-Village 15-1 48
(tie) Cortland Maplewood (1) 15-0 48
10, Cornerstone Christian 12-5 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville Aquinas 21. Peebles 19. McDonald 13. Glouster Trimble 12.