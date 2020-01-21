Boys and girls HS basketball highlights and state rankings

Click on the video player to see highlights from the Southview-St. Francis, Whitmer-Rogers, and Delta-Ottawa Hills games.

Below is the latest girls state rankings:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 17-0 150

2, Huber Hts. Wayne 15-1 110

3, Tol. Notre Dame 11-2 105

4, Cols. Watterson 15-0 84

5, Kettering Fairmont 14-1 80

6, Newark 15-2 78

7, Dublin Coffman 14-1 73

8, Pickerington Cent. 11-2 71

9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 16-0 34

10, Massillon Jackson 14-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 19. Warren Harding (1) 17.

DIVISION II

1, Circleville (11) 17-0 142

2, Napoleon (1) 16-0 122

3, Bellevue (2) 14-0 121

4, Tol. Rogers 10-2 77

5, Dresden Tri-Valley 14-2 59

6, Vincent Warren 16-1 57

7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 12-3 50

(tie) Thornville Sheridan 14-2 50

9, Plain City Jonathan Alder 12-2 48

10, Beloit W. Branch (1) 12-2 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Shelby 28.

DIVISION III

1, Cols. Africentric (14) 12-2 144

2, Castalia Margaretta (1) 14-1 117

3, Elyria Cath. 14-1 96

4, Sardinia Eastern 16-0 92

5, Berlin Hiland 15-1 83

6, Cardington-Lincoln 14-1 72

7, Wheelersburg 13-1 55

8, Tontogany Otsego 14-0 52

9, Ironton 13-2 41

10, Findlay Liberty-Benton 10-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (15) 14-0 150

2, Maria Stein Marion Local 15-1 124

3, Tol. Christian 15-0 85

4, Cin. Country Day 13-1 73

5, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-1 72

6, Minster 12-3 68

7, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14-1 63

8, New Madison Tri-Village 15-1 48

(tie) Cortland Maplewood (1) 15-0 48

10, Cornerstone Christian 12-5 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville Aquinas 21. Peebles 19. McDonald 13. Glouster Trimble 12.

