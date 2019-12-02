Clyde Prepares for the D-IV State Championship

Championship Games Return to Canton

After hosting the OHSAA state championship games in Ohio Stadium in Columbus throughout the 1980s, natural grass was installed in the ‘Shoe in the spring of 1990 and OSU asked the OHSAA to move its football state championship games to another location. The OHSAA found a home in Stark County, with Canton Fawcett Stadium and Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium sharing the state championship games for 24 years from 1990-2013. The finals returned to Columbus from 2014-16 before returning to Canton for 2017, 2018 and 2019. The location for the 2020 state championship games has not yet been determined.

Past Meetings in the Playoffs

Only one state final features schools that have played each other before in the playoffs. Cincinnati Elder and Pickerington Central have played each other once in the playoffs. That occurred in 2008 when Elder won 24-10 in a state semifinal.

First-Time State Final Qualifiers

Mansfield Senior (Div. III), Anna (Div. VI), New Middletown Springfield (Div. VI) and Lucas (Div. VII) are making their first football state championship appearances in school history.

Additionally, two storied programs are also looking to win their first football state playoff title in school history: Massillon Washington (Div. II) and Newark Licking Valley (Div. IV). Combined, they account for 73 all-time playoff wins. The two schools rank first (39) and third (34) in the state, respectively, for most all-time playoff wins without a state title.

There were six first-time state semifinal qualifiers this year, including Springfield (Div. I), Mansfield Senior (Div. III), Anna (Div. VI), Howard East Knox (Div. VI), New Middletown Springfield (Div. VI) and Lucas (Div. VII).

State Finalists by Seed

No. 1 seed – 6

No. 2 seed – 4

No. 3 seed – 0

No. 4 seed – 1 (Elder)

No. 5 seed – 1 (Anna)

No. 7 seed – 1 (Trotwood-Madison)

No. 8 seed – 1 (Clyde)

Two state final games feature No. 1 regional seeds facing each other:

Div. II: Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. La Salle (12-2)

Div. V: Kirtland (14-0) vs. Ironton (13-1)

Proving the Pollsters

Four schools that ended the regular-season ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press state polls will play this weekend for a chance to win a state title on the field. They include Massillon Washington (Div. II), Kirtland (Div. V), Anna (Div. VI) and Maria Stein Marion Local (Div. VII).

All seven teams that ended the season ranked No. 1 in the final AP poll advanced to last weekend’s state semifinal games, including Mentor (Div. I), Massillon Washington (Div. II), Columbus Bishop Hartley (Div. III), Cincinnati Wyoming (Div. IV), Kirtland (Div. V), Anna (Division VI) and Maria Stein Marion Local (Div. VII).

All 70 teams that were ranked in the final Associated Press state poll qualified for the playoffs. 58 of those teams advanced to the second round and 36 advanced to the regional finals.

Disproving the Pollsters

Four teams that qualified for the state semifinals did not appear in the final AP poll, including Poland Seminary (Div. IV), Clyde (Div. IV), Howard East Knox (Div. VI) and Mechanicsburg (Div. VI). Of those four, Clyde has advanced to the state finals.

Noting the Undefeated and .500

Four teams will look to cap off a perfect 15-0 season this weekend in Canton, as Massillon Washington (Div. II), Newark Licking Valley (Div. IV), Kirtland (Div. V) and New Middletown Springfield (Div. VI) all remain unbeaten. There are no state final matchups between two undefeated teams.

Only 28 teams in Ohio went undefeated this season. Of note, two undefeated schools, Gibsonburg and Northwood, did not qualify for the playoffs. Of the 26 undefeated schools that did qualify, all of them except two hosted a first-round playoff game. There was only one first-round game that featured two undefeated teams. That occurred in Div. VI, Region 21, when Glouster Trimble hosted and defeated Salineville Southern Local.

Six teams with 5-5 records qualified for the playoffs this year and two of them advanced to the regional finals, including Lewis Center Olentangy in Division I and Carey in Division VI. Both teams were defeated in the regional final.

In 2018, of the 24 teams went undefeated, which marked the fewest number of undefeated teams was 2015 when only 22 teams went undefeated. Last year a state record 11 schools with 5-5 records qualified for the playoffs. Only one of those 5-5 teams - Warren John F. Kennedy in Division VII - won their regional quarterfinal game and advanced to the regional finals.