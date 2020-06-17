Could a gold medal come before Toyko

Well before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games were pushed back, Toledo native Erik Kynard was working out preparing for the U.S. trials. An event that was originally scheduled two days from now, not anymore.

It's an event that was also suppose to happen two years after Erik suffered a ruptured Achilles. His focus has been on the Tokyo games ever since the injury in the summer of 2018.

The 2020 Olympics appeared to be Erik's next shot at an Olympic gold medal. But in February of 2018 the 2012 Olympic high jump gold medalist was one of 12 Russian athletes found guilty in a systemic doping investigation. Which means, the silver medalist, Erik Kynard, would likely upgrade to the gold medal. But that is a process, one that has now lasted 16 months.

When we met Erik in town a few months ago, it was pretty clear he wasn't dwelling on it.

"I know drugs in sport is something that does exist, me I exercise being clean, that's all I can do, is be one hundred percent organic, I can't focus on the variables of other people in other nations half way around the world," said Erik.

In the meantime the wait continues, it is no doubt a lengthy process that includes hearings and appeals, not that Erik is caught up in any of that. He takes a forward looking approach and what's ahead is the Tokyo games in 2021.