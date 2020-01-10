Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday - Jan. 10, 2020

Updated: Sat 12:04 AM, Jan 11, 2020

TOLEDO (WTVG) - New St. John's Jesuit head coach Mike Schoen leads the Titans against St. Francis de Sales for the first time as the program's head coach.

Arlington travels to Liberty-Benton with a tie for first place in the Blanchard Valley Conference on the line.

 