Derek Lalonde's Second Season with Tampa Bay

There are two big things that first come to mind when Derek Lalonde reminisces about his days as the Walleye head coach. First, he took over a team that collected 49 points in the 2013-14 season, they jumped 58 points to 107 in 2014-15. Derek said, "I don't know if that will ever matched."

Also in that 2015 postseason he remembers of crowd of 3,000 fans at the first playoff game against Wheeling and by the end of their postseason run that spring the games were sold out and fans were outside the arena watching on TV.

Lalonde is now in his second year with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Head Coach Jon Cooper credit's Lalonde for part of their success on the penalty kill, the Lightning are third in the league.

It is an opportunity and challenge Lalonde relishes with one of the best teams in the league. They beat the red hot Blue Jackets in overtime last night and are in Pittsburgh tonight on a back-to-back.