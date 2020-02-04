Coach creates a detailed history of the Findlay basketball program

It's one thing for a NBA team to know it's detailed history but it's quite another for a high school program. That did not not stop Findlay Head Coach Jim Rucki.

"We've only had six different head coaches since 1935," said Rucki.

Jim would know, he spent two years, including countless summer nights, at the library going through newspapers on microfilm to document a hundred years of Findlay basketball. He also used yearbooks and even interviewed people, that was almost 20 years ago. With all the information, Rucki put together a 165 page book.

It's titled, Findlay Trojan Basketball, and with the already known statisical data from the current era Jim can go through every season all the way back to the early 1900's.

Now you might think digging up all this information is a painful way to spend a summer or two, but not Jim. He taught history for three decades and grew a massive interest in the subject by talking with his dad who served on USS McCord in the Pacific Ocean during World War II.