Elena donated a life, while Allison thrives as a recipient

Elena Yakumithis was a six-year-old girl who had an infectious laugh and could light up a room. After she was in a car accident her parents decided to have her organs donated.

Her kidneys allowed a 40-year-old father of four to spend more time with his family. Her liver saved a 13-year-old girl, who now has her whole life ahead of her.

Allison Herr was a baby when she needed a liver transplant. She and her family waited one year and nine months to get her gift of life.

Fourteen years later she is as active as a teenager can be. She plays softball, basketball, and golf. She swims and is active in 4H. All because someone donated their organ to give her life.

For more info on organ donation go to:

https://lifeconnection.org/