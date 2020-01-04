Falcons Rally In MAC Opener But Fall At EMU

The Bowling Green State University women's basketball team battled back from a 22-point deficit but was unable to get past Eastern Michigan Saturday in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams. The host Eagles came away with a 78-61 victory.

With the victory, Eastern Michigan improved to 6-6 on the season and 1-0 in MAC play. Bowling Green falls to 7-6 overall and 0-1 in league action.

Bowling Green trailed by as many as 22 points in the third period, but closed the quarter on a 22-8 run to get within eight. After scoring the opening basket of the fourth quarter, the Falcons were within six but Eastern Michigan was able to weather the storm and pull away late.

Eastern Michigan was able to take 10 more shot attempts than the Falcons by virtue of a 44-23 rebounding advantage, coupled with 23 BGSU turnovers.

"The difference in the game was the rebounding and taking care of the basketball," second-year head coach Robyn Fralick said. "Those are things moving forward that we know we need to do better. Our team's got really good fight. We'll fight and battle our way back. But it's a game of possessions. When you get doubled on the boards and you turn the ball over that much, you make the game really hard."

FIRST QUARTER

• Bowling Green scored the first points of the game on a Kadie Hempfling lay-up but Eastern Michigan answered with eight in a row and eventually built a 16-6 lead.

• BGSU quickly eliminated the deficit with a 10-0 run in a span of just 1:54 but the Eagles countered by scoring the final five points of the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

• EMU's five-point spurt at the end of the first quarter turned into a 16-0 run as the Eagles scored the first 11 points of the second frame.

• Eastern Michigan led by as many as 19 points at 39-20 before the Falcons began to steady the ship.

• BGSU closed the half by outscoring Eastern Michigan 7-6 to go into the half down 45-27.

• There were just 10 fouls called for the two teams combined in the opening 20 minutes of action.

THIRD QUARTER

• Eastern Michigan scored the first four points of the second half to build its largest lead of the contest.

• BGSU closed the quarter on a 22-8 run, including 7-0 to end the period, to get within eight at 57-49.

• Angela Perry scored six points in the frame to provide scoring punch inside.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Caterrion Thompson bounced home a jumper in the key to bring BG within six at 57-51 to begin the quarter.

• EMU answered with an 8-1 run to go ahead by 13 points and never looked back. BGSU got no closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• With a team-high 13 points, Caterrion Thompson has now scored in double figures in 13 consecutive games to open the season. That is the third-longest streak in the program to start a season in 20 years.

• Angela Perry entered the contest among the top 15 nationally in field goal percentage and went 6-of-11 from the field for 12 points.

• Madison Parker entered the contest making 50 percent of her three-pointers on the season, the third-best rate in the country. EMU focused on limiting her looks but she did make her only attempt of the game. She has now made at least one three-point attempt in all 13 of the team's games this year.

• Freshman Elissa Brett came off the bench to score 12 points and grab a team-high seven rebounds. She added two assists and a blocked shot.

• After shooting just 33 percent (10-of-30) in the first half, the Falcons were 52 percent (13-of-25) from the floor in the second half.

• Bowling Green was held to a season-low five made three-pointers for the contest.

• The Falcons recorded assists on 15 of the team's 23 baskets. Caterrion Thompson led the way with four assists.

UP NEXT

• Bowling Green returns home to host Ball State Wednesday at 7:00 pm.

• The Falcons follow that up with a second consecutive home MAC contest by hosting Akron Saturday at 2:00 pm.

FOLLOW THE FALCONS

• For more information on all things BGSU women's basketball, follow the Falcons on Facebook (@BGWBB), Twitter (@BGAthletics and @BGSUwbb), Instagram (@bgsuwbasketball) and Snapchat (BGSU Falcons) as well as on the web right here at BGSUFalcons.com.

