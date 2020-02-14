February 13, 2020 - Clay Wrestler Ben Richmond

In the OHSAA Regional Semifinals of the Team Dual Wrestling Tournament, Clay needed a major decision or better to win the dual against Perrysburg.

So it was all on heavyweight Ben Richmond's mat.

"First I prayed, then I turned my brain off," Richmond said. "I specifically tried not to think."

He pinned his opponent in the third period, giving the Eagles the win.

This of course also means Richmond picked up his own victory too.

"What an amazing feeling it was and what an amazing feeling it was to be surrounded by my wonderful coaching staff and team afterwards," Richmond said. "That was the best feeling in the world. It was just pure joy man. Pure joy."

Richmond, a senior at Clay High School, won just one match his freshman year.

"And I barely won that match," Richmond said. "Now I'm out here looking to maybe go to the state tournament, looking to contend for the state tournament."

For his senior season, Richmond spends a lot of time working with Josh Lenix - a new assistant coach at Clay.

"A lot of big guys are taught their whole life to be careful, don't hurt them," Lenix said. "You know growing up as a big guy and watching some of his matches last year, I noticed that you know for being how big he is he wasn't as physical."

Lenix won a state championship when he was a student at Waite High School.

"(Lenix is) trying to teach me about chain wrestling, Trying to chain one move into another," Richmond said. "I feel like that's going to be the most valuable thing for me going into the district tournament."