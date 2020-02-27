February 20, 2020 - North Baltimore Forward Levi Gazarek

Basketball occupies the gym time on a recent night in North Baltimore.

It is also occupying Levi Gazarek's attention this winter. The bridge really between football and baseball, the two sports he will play beginning next year up the road for the Falcons.

"(It is) definitely not the sport that gets the most work put in off-season-wise, but it is definitely something I love to do," Gazarek said. "It's not my favorite sport but it's definitely a really fun one for me."

Wait, not his favorite?

Yet, Gazarek was the Blanchard Valley Conference basketball player of the year last season - an honor he does not have in football or baseball.

"Most of the local coaches - basketball coaches in the area especially in the league - know of his basketball ability and just goes to speak volumes of his athletic ability," North Baltimore head coach Joey Hagemyer said.

Gazarek also needs to keep moving in the winter.

"I love to compete," Gzarek said. "Whether it's in checkers or basketball, that's why I want to be out here to compete."

Gazarek's competitive desire is also making those around him better on the basketball team.