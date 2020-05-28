Gase has a new pull to her swim training

If Abby Gase is not on dry land, there is a good chance you will find her in the pool.

"It is really where I feel free," Gase said. "I clear my mind when I'm swimming. It is the spot where I can go and let go of anything holding me back."

Gase's summer home is the outdoor pool at Bowling Green's City Park. But like many municipal pools this summer, it is closed because of precautions against COVID-19.

Down the street, the natatorium at Bowling Green State University is Gase's winter home. That too is not an option for this Wood County resident.

Turns out, the best choice may be outside of her backdoor.

Gase is using a little country engineering to keep moving. A little elastic, steel and a utility vehicle.

"Definitely a lot different than swimming in a lap pool since I am not moving anywhere," Gase said. "Just being able to get in the water and get some semi-yards in, get some work in it's nice to be able to be back to it a little bit."

The rising senior at Otsego High School has a goal of making the United States Paralympic Team at the Tokyo Games next summer.

"For her it is even harder," Abby's mother Mary Gase said. "Cause you or I can go for a run or a walk or do different things for cardio and she doesn't have that option. She does have a hand cycle which is a lifesaver."

Abby has limited use of her legs so her swimming strength is all upper-body. Last summer, Gase won a handful of medals at the Para-Pan Am Games in Peru.

Even though Abby Gase is basically a human fish, tying yourself down in the pool can be dangerous.

"She is obviously a much stronger swimmer than anybody at this house," Mary Gase said. "That she figured out how to do this just totally intrigues me, but knowing that she is safe. The first time she was out there we were all kind of watching and studying and making sure everything was going to be okay."