Gavin Cupp makes it big in his own way from Leipsic to Ohio State

Gavin Cupp, a backup offensive lineman on the Ohio State football team, is the son of a Cooper Tires global logistics manager and a construction worker - turned stay-at-home dad who takes care of a special needs child. He’s from Leipsic, OH and is proud of that fact. His parents call him a gentle giant, kind, and hard-working. Gwen, his mother, admires his persistence even though he doesn’t receive the same accolades and attention that the starting linemen do.