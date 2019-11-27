Gavin Cupp, a backup offensive lineman on the Ohio State football team, is the son of a Cooper Tires global logistics manager and a construction worker - turned stay-at-home dad who takes care of a special needs child. He’s from Leipsic, OH and is proud of that fact. His parents call him a gentle giant, kind, and hard-working. Gwen, his mother, admires his persistence even though he doesn’t receive the same accolades and attention that the starting linemen do.
Gavin Cupp makes it big in his own way from Leipsic to Ohio State
By Justin Feldkamp |
Posted: Wed 5:16 PM, Nov 27, 2019