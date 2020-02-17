Girls state wrestling tournament is this weekend

It's been in the works for a while and now it's here - a girls state wrestling tournament.

It's hosted by the Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association. So when will it become an official OHSAA sport? Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass said, "I intend to recognize it as soon as we can, but we have to build the infrastructure to do it and that is more complicated than many realize."

That pertains to officials and rating them so tournament assignments are done fairly, finances (purchase of rule books, catastrophic insurance, coach education and licensing.

"I am hopeful we can but at same time, we are continuing to help the coaches association to get to the point where we can. I personally have led the charge to recognize it The number of girl wrestlers has doubled in one year to nearly 500 statewide," Snodgrass aid.

At the very least, girls wrestling is in line to become sanctioned by the OHSAA.