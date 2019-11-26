How the University of Michigan almost ended up in Toledo

If it weren't for one decision the University of Michigan campus would be on the south side of downtown Toledo in what we know today as the warehouse district .

U.S. map from the early 1800s.

The University needed more room than what was available at the time in Detroit and the new city of Toledo, Michigan down south was an ideal fit back in the mid-1830's.

That is until the Toledo War, when the young city officially became a part of Ohio.

"That worked out for everyone, I suppose except for the University of Michigan who found themselves with hundreds of acres in the wrong state, so they essentially said themselves we'll need to go to our backup plan, Ann Arbor," said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. Wade earned a master's degree at Michigan in 1996 despite his loyal Ohio State football roots.