Inside Toledo's Early Morning Winter Workouts

The start of the season might be more than six months away but that doesn't mean all is quiet over at the Glass Bowl.

"It's time to get to work," said Offensive Lineman Luke Doerger.

He's one of seven starters back on the offense, the Rockets have eight returning on defense.

So often we focus on the games, the finished product, but where does it all start? Where is the foundation built?

It's winter workouts. Four days a week the players set their alarms at 5 a.m. to make it to the Glass Bowl before 6 a.m. This is where trust and muscles are built as the players push each to reach new levels.