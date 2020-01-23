January 23, 2020 - Port Clinton Swimmer Elena Kessler

Port Clinton senior swimmer Elena Kessler won four events at this season's Sandusky Bay Conference Swimming Championship.

"It was so awesome," Kessler said. "Especially senior year and with a great supportive team."

Kessler is the Sandusky Bay Conference champ in the 50 and 100-meter freestyle, the 200-meter freestyle relay and the 200-meter medley relay.

"If anything it was really an adrenaline boost and a big confidence builder," Kessler said. "Not just me, but the whole team going into sectionals and districts."

She made the state meet her sophomore year and missed out by just a little bit in 2019. So she and her head coach Danny Diaz changed their practice style to include more sprints and the Insanity workout on the dry land.

"I thought swimming was hard and then we did Insanity," Kessler said. "It's ten times harder but it's really fun team bonding especially cause both coaches do it with us everyday before practice."

Danny Diaz is one of those coaches.

"It's the one variable that I changed from last year," Diaz said. "The success is ten fold. Because I have a lot of the same swimmers and their times are five, six seconds faster than they were last year at various points throughout the year where you can test your progress."

Diaz is in his twentieth season as the head coach at Port Clinton High School. He says Kessler is a top five swimmer to come through the program.

Diaz would obviously know since he also worked with Kessler since she was ten through Port Clinton's youth swimming program.

"It's what she brings to the team," Diaz said. "Her enthusiasm and of course her work ethic. She doesn't miss a practice, first one in the water, last one out. And then in our relays, she anchors those relays so she knows that if the pressure is on, she can handle it."

Kessler may continue swimming in college at a smaller school but if she decides to hang up the swim cap, she recently received admission to The Ohio State University.