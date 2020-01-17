January 16, 2020 - Anthony Wayne Guard Sam Schofield

Coming into Thursday's games, Anthony Wayne senior Sam Schofield is second in the Northern Lakes League in scoring.

Last week against Northview, she had twenty points and later had a double double in a non-league game against Eastwood.

"Northview is one of our big rival games just because the atmosphere - especially at Northview," Schofield said. "That night they brought their whole city out. So warming up we knew we'd have to match that tempo right away."

Schofield says she puts up plenty of shots during the summer but her brother - a freshman at Anthony Wayne - provides help as well for her game.

"I use to be consistently beating him but now he is kind of inching his way cause I think he is taller than me at this point," Schofield said. "My years of me being able to body him are very few. I'd credit half of my moves to him too."

It's not just Sam's brother helping her move forward, it's her parents too. Twenty plus years each in the Navy and that's her next stop. Schofield recently earned a spot to the United States Naval Academy with a chance to walk-on to the basketball team.

"The people that you surround yourself with there you don't find anywhere else," Schofield said. "It's just the best leaders in the country are all just at one school and they're all focused on the same thing. It's just really cool to learn and grow by them for four years and to serve your country."

Jami Carter is the head coach at Anthony Wayne High School.

"Sam is unique as well," Carter said. "That is the greatest thing about her. She's really good with our youth. We have a youth program here at Anthony Wayne that we started a couple years ago and she along with her teammates are very active."

If you're at a practice, you cannot miss Schofield's leadership on the basketball court. When there's a water break, she is shooting free throws.

"She's crazy, nothing phases her," Anthony Wayne forward Keaton Grabarczyk said. "That's kind of part of her going to the Naval Academy is that is really hard work. Sam is prepared for that. She's prepared for that her entire life, on the basketball court, at home with her family."