January 30, 2020 - Clinton Wrestler Spencer Konz

Clinton's Spencer Konz is finally healthy.

Konz caught what was going around and had that bug for about three weeks. Before the setback, he injured his shoulder early in the season but now calls it 90 percent healthy.

"(Probably) three, four weeks, my coach would just have me wrestle the important matches where like team duals were going to be kind of close where we needed good wins," Konz said.

That time is now. The junior is back in the lineup and quickly hit the 100 career win mark and counting.

"The good news for him is he's been through missing mat time because he was behind guys," Clinton head coach Jeff Rolland said.

So mentally, I'm sure he's prepared, he's ready to go. We're confident when it's time we're going to be fine."

Constant work is really all Spencer knows.

He wrestled behind Noah Comar the last two years and Comar is now with the Wolverines.

"If Noah got the one guy, I had to beat the other guy," Konz said. "It was more of a confidence thing where I had to do it."

"And he just went with the flow on that," Rolland said. "He understood the process and what was going on. He knew we could enter him at the end of the year. He missed out on matches but he took it well. When he got his opportunities he made the most of it and it worked out to where he was entered into the end of the year lineup and last year it was third.

The Lenawee County Wrestling Tournament is here this weekend and it features an "all-star" selection process. Konz is one of the wrestlers competing along with his other varsity teammates from Clinton High School.

With 2020 here, Spencer would like to move up from that third place spot in the state, to first.