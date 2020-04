Justin Turner wanted to see if a Power Five school with more exposure was right for him but ultimately Bowling Green was the place he wanted to begin and end his college basketball career.

Turner, a rising redshirt-senior entered the NCAA transfer portal and considered leaving BGSU for either Marquette, Missouri, or Iowa State.

With his return now intact, BG will once again be one of the favorites to win the MAC.

Turner will graduate in May with a degree in personalized studies.