Injury hasn't sidelined Ketaan Wyatt's contribution to Rogers' success

The Rogers Rams came into this season with some big expectations, and well deserved ranked 8th in division II with a 19-3 record.

At the start of the season the challenge was building chemistry and now it has changed.

"It means a lot to me to dedicate it to me, but it's way more than me, it's for the whole the school, way more than me," said Guard Ketaan Wyatt after winning the City League Championship.

The Rams beat Start by six points without their main ball handler on the floor, in fact Ketaan hasn't been on the floor since Fedruary 8th at Rossford when he tore his meniscus. The injury will require surgery and the senior guard is out for the rest of the season. A tough situation to accept, but Ketaan is working hard to help his teammates.

"He's at all film sessions, he's at every practice, he's coaching hard on the sidelines," said Rogers Head Coach Rodney Martin.

The Rams next play Friday night in a sectional final against Scott or Maumee.