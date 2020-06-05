LPGA Marathon Classic awaiting official approval from Governor

Governor Mike DeWine approved plans for The Memorial Tournament in Dublin to be played with spectators in July. Now the LPGA Marathon Classic is waiting for that same approval.

Tournament director Judd Silverman can assure you "it's just a formality."

Silverman and his team planned to submit their plans Friday evening. It is expected those plans will be approved to allow the July 23-26th tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania to go on as scheduled.

The Marathon Classic's plan is "nearly identical" to The Memorial's. Why? That's because Silverman, The Memorial and The Bridgestone Tournament in Akron all worked together to formalize plans to submit to the governor's office.

Silverman said without spectators the tournament would have been cancelled.