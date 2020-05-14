Leipsic HS leaving BVC, destination currently unknown

Times change and situations change and right now it's all about change for Leipsic High School, a rural school in Northwest Ohio.

Earlier this week the school board voted 5-0 to leave the Blanchard Valley Conference. Where will Leipsic's next home be? The Northwest Conference extended an invitation to Leipsic to join them. A decision to join the NWC has not been made yet. That league consists of:

Ada Bulldogs

Allen East

Bluffton

Columbus Grove

Crestview

Jefferson

Lincolnview

Paulding

Spencerville

The Blanchard Valley League consists of:

Arcardia

Arlington

Cory-Rawson

Leipsic (departing)

Liberty-Benton

McComb

North Baltimore

Pandora-Gilboa

Riverdale

Van Buren

Vanlue

Leipsic athletics director Gary Kreinbrink said the decision to leave the BVC is the result of an ongoing discussion with school officials and administrators. The root of the decision comes from the disparity in the sizes of schools and the sizes of team rosters, specifically in football. Many schools in the BVC are unable to field a junior varsity team and some that do, play 8-man football instead of the traditional 11-man.

Kreinbrink said a final decision on Leipsic joining the Northwest Conference or forming their own league with other schools is expected to me made in the next five days.