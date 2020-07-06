Marathon Classic COVID-19 Safety Plan

With a larger field of 156 golfers and a record purse of $2 million the Marathon Classic is scheduled to happen August 6th through the 9th.

This year as you'd expect, is far different than years past. Everybody who comes to the event will have their temperature taken and if it is a 100 degrees or higher they will be asked to return home. The screenings will happen either in the parking lot or at the entrance to the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

You are asked to bring a a mask, if you don't have one you will be given one.

While at the course social distancing will be practiced for those who don't live with each other. Sanitizer will be available all around the course, the event will be cashless, parking will be off Centennial Road and there won't be any autographs.

This is the plan today, as the Memorial Tournament in Dublin announced in conjunction with the PGA they will not allow fans to attend. That due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was suppose to be the first PGA event to have fans, the Marathon Classic is suppose to be the first LPGA event to do so as well.

"Right now as we stand here we are open Thursday through Sunday with spectators, like you mentioned the fluidity of this tournament and the situation were living in, it changes minute to minute, day to day, we are going to take in that information, discuss and see what has to be done," said Paige Ottaviano, Assistant Tournament Director.

There are not any restrictions on how many people will be able to attend each day. Also front line workers, military employees and anybody 17 years old and younger will be able to attend for free.

marathonclassic.com has more information on ticket options and there are open volunteer positions, that information can be found on the tournament's website as well.