NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

AFC

CLINCHED:

Baltimore Ravens – AFC North division and homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs

Houston Texans – AFC South division

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division

New England Patriots – AFC East division

Buffalo Bills – playoff berth

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) (vs. L.A. Chargers (5-10), 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches a first-round bye with:

1. KC win + NE loss

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-3) (vs. Miami (4-11); 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

1. NE win or tie OR

2. KC loss or tie

OAKLAND RAIDERS (7-8) (at Denver (6-9); 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Oakland clinches a playoff berth with:

1. OAK win + PIT loss + TEN loss + IND win + OAK clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PIT*

*OAK clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PIT if ONE of the following teams win or tie:

CHI, DET, LAC OR NE

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-7) (at Baltimore (13-2); 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

1. PIT win + TEN loss or tie OR

2. PIT tie + TEN loss OR

3. TEN loss + IND win + OAK loss or tie OR

4. TEN loss + IND win + PIT ties OAK in strength-of-victory tiebreaker*

*PIT ties OAK in strength-of-victory tiebreaker if ALL of the following teams win:

MIN, GB, KC AND MIA

TENNESSEE TITANS (8-7) (at Houston (10-5); 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with:

1. TEN win OR

2. TEN tie + PIT loss or tie OR

3. PIT loss + IND loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Green Bay – NFC North division

New Orleans – NFC South division

Minnesota -- playoff berth

San Francisco -- playoff berth

Seattle -- playoff berth

DALLAS COWBOYS (7-8) (vs. Washington (3-12); 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division with:

1. DAL win + PHI loss

GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) (at Detroit (3-11-1); 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Green Bay clinches a first-round bye with:

1. GB win OR

2. NO loss OR

3. GB tie + SF loss OR

4. GB tie + NO tie

Green Bay clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

1. GB win + SF loss or tie OR

2. GB tie + SF loss + NO loss or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (12-3) (at Carolina (5-10); 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:

1. NO win + GB loss or tie OR

2. NO win + SF loss or tie OR

3. NO tie + GB loss OR

4. NO tie + SF loss OR

5. SF loss + GB win or tie

New Orleans clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

1. NO win + GB loss or tie + SF loss or tie OR

2. NO tie + GB loss + SF loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) (at N.Y. Giants (4-11); 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division with:

1. PHI win or tie OR

2. DAL loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (12-3) (at Seattle (11-4); 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:

1. SF win or tie

San Francisco clinches a first-round bye with:

1. SF win OR

2. SF tie + GB loss or tie OR

3. SF tie + NO loss or tie

San Francisco clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

1. SF win OR

2. SF tie + GB loss or tie + NO loss or tie

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-4) (vs. San Francisco (12-3); 8:20 ET, NBC)

Seattle clinches NFC West division with:

1. SEA win

Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:

1. SEA win + GB loss

Seattle clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

1. SEA win + GB loss + NO loss

