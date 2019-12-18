National Signing Day features many student-athletes from Northwest Ohio

Toledo 2019 Signing Day December 18th
Perrysburg
Austin Collins, Football, Louisville
Whitmer
Riley Keller, Football, BGSU
Anthony Wayne
Bryce Boyer, Football, BGSU
Ezra Scott, Football, YSU
Nolan Barber, Football, Navy
St. Francis
Todd Bumphis, University of Cincinnati, Football
Patrick Heldreth, St. Bonaventure University, Swimming
Josh Jacobs, Adrian College, Baseball
Ian Macknight, Trine University, Baseball
Northview
Matt Fortner - BGSU (Football)
Trent Simms - BGSU (Football)
Spencer Atkins - Akron (Baseball)
Bryonna Davis - Concordia (Cheer)
Bianca Hrynciw - Concordia (Cheer)
Central Catholic
Sydney Alford, Owens, Volleyball
Othello Semaj Cross, Lafayette, Football
Kate Ellis, Findlay, Basketball
Carter Fouty, Air Force, Football
Ava McQuillin, Toledo, Tennis
Jonzell Norrils, Akron, Football
St .John’s
Dimitri Mitsoupolous, Football, Miami OH
Fremont Ross
Dontrez Brown, BGSU, Football
North Baltimore
Levi Gazarek, BGSU, Football
