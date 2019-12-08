Nine Big Ten Schools Headed to Bowl Games

Nine Big Ten schools were selected for bowl competition on Sunday, highlighted by a trio of conference teams that received invitations to College Football Playoff bowls.

Ohio State was the No. 2 seed in the final CFP rankings and will face third-seeded Clemson in the CFP National Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.

Penn State and Wisconsin also earned CFP bowl berths, with the Badgers bound for the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual, and the Nittany Lions selected for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

The full Big Ten bowl lineup is as follows (final CFP rankings are listed):

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff National Semifinal)

• No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

• Dec. 28, 2019 – 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

• Glendale, Ariz. (State Farm Stadium)

• A Big Ten school will play in the Fiesta Bowl for the 12th time

• Ohio State is making its 50th bowl appearance, including its ninth trip to the Fiesta Bowl (first since 2016)

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual (New Year’s Six Bowl)

• No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Oregon

• Jan. 1, 2020 – 5:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

• Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium)

• A Big Ten school will play in the Rose Bowl for the 71st time

• Wisconsin is making its 31st bowl appearance, including its 10th trip to the Rose Bowl (first since 2012)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (New Year’s Six Bowl)

• No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Memphis

• Dec. 28, 2019 – Noon ET (ESPN)

• Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)

• A Big Ten school will play in the Cotton Bowl for the fifth time

• Penn State is making its 60th bowl appearance, including its 20th as a member of the Big Ten; the Nittany Lions are making their fourth trip to the Cotton Bowl (first since 1974)

VRBO Citrus Bowl

• No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 13 Alabama

• Jan. 1, 2020 – 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

• Orlando, Fla. (Camping World Stadium)

• A Big Ten school will play in the Citrus Bowl for the 28th time

• Michigan is making its 48th bowl appearance; the Wolverines are making their fifth trip to the Citrus Bowl (first since 2015)

Outback Bowl

• No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn

• Jan. 1, 2020 – 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

• Tampa, Fla. (Raymond James Stadium)

• A Big Ten school will play in the Outback Bowl for the 31st time

• Minnesota is making its 21st bowl appearance, including its second trip to the Outback Bowl (formally the Hall of Fame Bowl)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

• No. 16 Iowa vs. No. 22 USC

• Dec. 27, 2019 – 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

• San Diego, Calif. (SDCCU Stadium)

• A Big Ten school will play in the Holiday Bowl for the 14th time

• Iowa is making its 33rd bowl appearance, including its fourth trip to the Holiday Bowl

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

• Tennessee vs. Indiana

• Jan. 2, 2020 – 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

• Jacksonville, Fla. (TIAA Bank Field)

• A Big Ten school will play in the Gator Bowl for the 12th time

• Indiana is making its 12th bowl appearance and first since 2016; the Hoosiers will play in the Gator Bowl for the first time

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

• Michigan State vs. Wake Forest

• Dec. 27, 2019 – 3:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

• Bronx, N.Y. (Yankee Stadium)

• A Big Ten school will play in the Pinstripe Bowl for the sixth time

• Michigan State is making its 29th bowl appearance, while this will be the Spartans’ first-ever trip to the Pinstripe Bowl

Redbox Bowl

• Illinois vs. California

• Dec. 30, 2019 – 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

• Santa Clara, Calif. (Levi’s Stadium)

• A Big Ten school will play in the Redbox Bowl for the seventh time

• Illinois is making its 19th bowl appearance, while this will be the Fighting Illini’s second trip to the Redbox Bowl (formally known as the Fight Hunger Bowl)

